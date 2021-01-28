Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

