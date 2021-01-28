Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,664. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,113.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

