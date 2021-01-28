Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

