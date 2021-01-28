Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

