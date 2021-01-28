Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

PEBO opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

