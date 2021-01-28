Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.
Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 505,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.