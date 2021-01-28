Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 505,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

