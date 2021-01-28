RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. 32,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

