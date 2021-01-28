Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of RNST opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

