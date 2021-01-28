RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.87. 203,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

