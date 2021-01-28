Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ROK opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.26.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

