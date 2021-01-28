Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

SAL stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 18,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.