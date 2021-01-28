SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 22,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,730. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

