Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 144,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,362. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.