TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.85. 3,132,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

