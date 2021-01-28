The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.47 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BA traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.23. 9,778,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,557,333. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average is $185.21. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. 140166 lifted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.15.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

