UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Earnings History for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

