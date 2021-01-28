UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

