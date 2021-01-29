1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of FLWS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 2,343,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,781,086.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,250 shares of company stock worth $2,089,343 in the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

