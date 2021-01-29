Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABMD traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.25. 408,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.31 and its 200 day moving average is $289.89. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

