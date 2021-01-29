Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
ABMD traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.25. 408,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.31 and its 200 day moving average is $289.89. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40.
In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
