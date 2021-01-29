AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.64. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 625,619 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

