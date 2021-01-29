Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $13.53. Allot Communications shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 365,026 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

