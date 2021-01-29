Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Shares Down 1.8%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 5,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

