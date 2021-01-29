América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) versus Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 2.73% 12.08% 1.65% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for América Móvil and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 4 0 2.57 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.90%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $52.35 billion 0.83 $3.59 billion $1.06 12.46 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

América Móvil beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Claro, Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 282.6 million wireless subscribers and 81.4 million fixed revenue generating units (RGUs). AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

