Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $6.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 90,899 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

