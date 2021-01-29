Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $115.41. 1,303,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

