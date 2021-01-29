Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $8.60. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 122,267 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The firm has a market cap of $151.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Asure Software by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $324,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

