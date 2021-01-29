Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of TEAM traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.13. 2,965,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.46. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $250.03. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.76.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

