Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 513,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 327,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Sunday, December 27th.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.