Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $19.26 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.