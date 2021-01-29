Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $19.26 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Earnings History for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit