BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 58,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $196.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.