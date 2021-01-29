Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.
Shares of BHLB stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $886.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $29.44.
In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
