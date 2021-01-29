Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $886.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

