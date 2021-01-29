Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

BHLB stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

