BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 3.1%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 879,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,127,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

BioLargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLGO)

BioLargo, Inc provides technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions in the United States. The company operates through Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, and Clyra Medical segments. Its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) platform is a water treatment system for decontamination and disinfection.

