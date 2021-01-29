Bitcoin SV Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $169.68 or 0.00506225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.01187757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038765 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002281 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,638,814 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

