Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Shares Up 30.8%

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP) traded up 30.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 71,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 22,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Bluestem Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

