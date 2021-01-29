Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $891,937.48 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $14.90 or 0.00044688 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $891,937.48 and approximately $302,921.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00269567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036388 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

