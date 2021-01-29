Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $363.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

