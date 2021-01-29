Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.80. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

