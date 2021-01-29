Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $649.00

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $649.00 and traded as low as $603.50. Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) shares last traded at $606.00, with a volume of 327,726 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 687.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.97.

About Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

