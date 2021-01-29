California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

California BanCorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 12,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,374. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

