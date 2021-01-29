Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.
Shares of CBNK stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
