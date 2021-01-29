Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.38

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $27.00. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 22,775 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $52.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The business had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

