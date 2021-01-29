Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.38

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $27.00. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 22,775 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $52.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.48.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The business had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.
Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)
Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.
