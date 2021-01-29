CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.43. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,663 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

