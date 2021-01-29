Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.45

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $10.83. Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 562,108 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.95.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

