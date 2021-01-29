Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $15.45 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.