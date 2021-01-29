China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $5.98. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 80,220 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.74.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit