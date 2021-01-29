China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $5.98. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 80,220 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.