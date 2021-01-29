Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $109.84 on Friday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

