Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $249.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $418,968.00. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

