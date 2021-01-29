Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of KOF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 166,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 71.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

