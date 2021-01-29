Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

