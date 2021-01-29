CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CONMED stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $121.56. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,846.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $42,845.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

